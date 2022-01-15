54º

Authorities ask for public’s help in solving 2016 road rage murder case

Police are looking for the suspects responsible for the death of Gilbert Rocha

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of Gilbert Aaron Rocha.

The incident happened at 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2016 on Huebner Road and NW Military Drive.

Police said Rocha, 25, was the front seat passenger in a blue Ford Explorer heading west on Huebner. The passenger of another vehicle fired multiple shots at the Explorer, striking Rocha and the driver.

Rocha died from his injuries, and authorities believe there were two suspects involved.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

