San Antonio police, Crime Stoppers seek tips in double-murder case

Pictured is Vanessa Mujica (left) and Kyle Warren (right).

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving a double murder case from two years ago.

The incident happened Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at 8:45 p.m. when Vanessa Mujica, 22, Kyle Warren, 29, and another man drove to a McDonald’s restaurant in the 8000 block of Culebra to purchase narcotics.

Police said the meeting was arranged through Snapchat. The suspects involved arrived in a four-door, dark-colored Acura TL.

The transaction happened in the parking lot and later escalated, leading to Mujica and Warren being shot. Both of them later died from their injuries, according to officials.

The suspects left the scene, heading toward Timber View Drive. The search for them continues.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

