Partly Cloudy icon
89º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

SAPD releases surveillance footage of suspect vehicles in drug deal shooting that killed 2

Kyle Warren and Vanessa Mujica were killed Jan. 15, 2020 outside a McDonald’s on the West Side

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, West Side
SAPD release surveillance footage of suspect vehicles in shooting that killed 2
SAPD release surveillance footage of suspect vehicles in shooting that killed 2

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has released surveillance footage of two vehicles that are connected with the shooting deaths of two people during a drug deal early last year.

The shooting victims, Kyle Warren and Vanessa Mujica, were killed the night of Jan. 15, 2020, in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in the 8000 block of Culebra Road, between Westover Hills Boulevard and Ingram Road.

Investigators said Warren, Mujica and a male friend drove to the restaurant to buy drugs. The meetup, which was set up via social media, somehow escalated into an argument, according to SAPD.

Someone, or multiple people, inside the suspect vehicle then opened fire, striking Warren and Mujica, police said. The suspect vehicle fled toward Timber View.

Another vehicle that arrived prior to the shooting was also caught on camera. Investigators said they believe people in that vehicle contacted the shooter, or shooters, and may have information on their identity.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The shooting victims, Kyle Warren and Vanessa Mujica, were killed the night of Jan. 15, 2020, in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in the 8000 block of Culebra Road, between Westover Hills Boulevard and Ingram Road. (San Antonio police)

Read also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter