SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in robbery of individual on NE Side

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for three suspects in the robbery of an individual on the city’s Northeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for three suspects in the robbery of an individual on the city’s Northeast Side.

The incident occurred Dec. 13 around 7 p.m. at a home in the 10500 block of Bledsoe Drive, not far from Randolph Boulevard and Weidner Road.

According to police, three suspects walked into a house displaying weapons and demanded property from the victim. The victim was assaulted and had his items stolen. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction, police said.

SAPD searched the area, but the suspects were not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.