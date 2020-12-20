4 PlayStation 5 giveaways you should enter if you still can’t find one in stores

Having trouble finding a PlayStation 5? You’re not alone

Oh, the holidays! It usually means big gifts and much-awaited console releases from the industry’s best. However, this year, fans are having a lot more trouble getting that special gift under the Christmas tree.

The fifth-generation PlayStation console debuted globally amidst a global pandemic and has seen unprecedented demand since its release.

Unfortunately, though, this has left many gamers empty-handed or constantly searching for restock updates.

So, what is a gamer to do?

Here are five PS5 giveaways you should enter to try to win your perfect holiday gift:

Skinit Skinit is hosting a giveaway for a new PlayStation 5 Disc Edition console & DualSense controller and a skin for both. Enter by clicking here . One winner will be announced after Jan. 5, 2020.

ShopTo ShopTo is hosting a PlayStation 5 giveaway featuring one PlayStation 5 Console (Disc Edition), Controller + COD: Black Ops Cold War. Just ‘like’ the company’s Twitter post and follow them to enter. The competition closes on Dec. 20 and the winners will be announced Dec. 21.



#ShopToPlayStation5Competition

We are offering a chance to win one PlayStation 5 Console (Disc Edition), Controller + COD: Black Ops Cold War! Simply Like & Retweet this post and follow our page to enter! Competition Closes at Midnight 20.12.2020 - Winner announced 21.12.2020! pic.twitter.com/8TDBDM0TiD — ShopTo (@shoptonet) December 16, 2020

Misfits Gaming Misfits Gaming is giving away a PlayStation 5 for the holidays as well. All you have to do is follow the rules by clicking here



PS5 HOLIDAY GIVEAWAY 🎁



To enter:

Follow @benspoont

Retweet this tweet

Extra chances to win » https://t.co/24ZctElmgV



Good luck fam! pic.twitter.com/EfGEHJCFpo — Misfits Gaming (@MisfitsGG) December 19, 2020

KSAT’s David Elder KSAT’s own David Elder is teaming up with Mark’s Outing to give away a brand new Playstation 5. To enter: Like this post. Follow @marksouting and @eldereats . Tag up to four friends; each tag is an entry. And for a bonus entry, share the post in your story for an extra entry. Make sure to tag both David and Mark’s Outing, and the winner will be announced at 10 a.m. on Dec. 24.



