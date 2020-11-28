Still searching for a PlayStation 5 or XBOX Series X? Here’s how to get yours before Christmas

SAN ANTONIO – Don’t worry, you’re not the only one who can’t find these next-generation gaming consoles on store shelves. But, there may still be a way you can snag one before Christmas.

The PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X, launched by Sony and Microsoft respectively, are the most anticipated gaming consoles of the year and sold out almost immediately on their launch days and on Black Friday.

Both are set to rival consoles past in terms of graphics and gameplay-ability. If you can actually find one, that is.

So, what’s a gift-giver or gamer to do?

Fear not. You can use a few tools to help keep you in the know of when and where these consoles are stocked with tools like NowInStock, Popcart, Zoolert, BuyVia or BrickSeek.

All of these tools allow you to set reminders and alerts for when your perfect gift is in stock at area retail stores.

Or, just keep checking in with retailers near you either by phone or through their websites to see if they have any in stock.

Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events, chances are these consoles will be back in stock at least once more before Christmas Day.

Related: Having trouble getting your hands on the Playstation 5 or XBOX Series X? This may be the reason why