AMBER Alert: Police searching for 4 abducted children in Austin

An AMBER Alert was issued Sunday morning for Gabriella Garcia (top left), Giovanna Garcia (bottom left), Sebastian Garcia (top middle), Julian Garcia (bottom right). Authorities are also searching for Cesar Garcia (top right).

AUSTIN – A search is underway for four children that are believed to have been abducted in Travis County. The children range in age from 2-years-old to 10-years-old.

An AMBER Alert was issued Sunday morning for Gabriella Garcia, Julian Garcia, Sebastian Garcia, and Giovanna Garcia. Authorities are also searching for Cesar Garcia, the children’s accused abductor.

All were last seen at 9:30 p.m., Tuesday in the 15000 block of Connie Street in Austin. Officials said they believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

Gabriella has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a greet t-shirt and flowered sweatpants, according to officials. Julian has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts.

Sebastian has black hair, brown eyes and was last wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. Giovanna has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a maroon Christmas cookie shirt, according to police.

Cesar has black hair, brown eyes and also has two tattoos: one with “Cidni” on his chest and another on his arm that reads, “My City.”

Authorities said Cesar is driving a white, 2011 Chevrolet with a Texas license plate that reads, “NNM1622.”

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Travis County Sheriff’s Office at 512-318-5669.

