‘He touched a lot of people’: San Antonio family of Army veteran shot and killed looking for answers

Steven Cavazos – The family of 27-year-old Bernard Terry never imagined his life would end so soon.

His wife, Brittany, said they met while serving in the military. She said his family referred to him as “Bear” and that he “loved to help others”.

Brittany said they moved to San Antonio for a new beginning with their 5-year-old daughter.

“Now that he is gone you have to prepare life without him, so that’s hard,” she said.

Early Sunday morning, San Antonio police found Bear’s car stopped in the middle of Judson Street and George Cooper.

Police said the car had several bullet holes and Bear was found dead inside. Brittany said he was only a minute away from their home.

Officials are still searching for the person responsible.

“You took a good person who wanted to be a father, who wanted to be around his family,” she said.

Bear’s sisters have no idea why anyone would want to hurt him.

“It’s very confusing. Of all people, he was such a good person,” said his sister, SeMajae Gipson.

They said Bear had an instinct to take care of others. He even had ambitions of joining SAPD.

“He’s such a people person; it would have been the perfect job,” Gipson said.

Bear also spent time mentoring youth. His family said it was his way to give back to the community.

They believe although he didn’t get to achieve all of his goals, he left a lasting impact.

“He touched a lot of people. His short 27 years of life, he did accomplish so much,” said his sister, Inesha Jackson.

RELATED: Authorities ID driver found fatally shot in head inside bullet-riddled car on Northeast Side