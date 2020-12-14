Authorities ID driver found fatally shot in head inside bullet-riddled car on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man found dead inside a bullet-riddled car on a Northeast Side street has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities said Bernard Allen Terry, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the head around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Judson Road near George Cooper Street. His manner of death is homicide, the office said.

San Antonio police previously said officers responded to the scene and found the car stopped in the middle of the street.

The car was sprayed with several bullet holes, police said.

Terry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details surrounding the shooting remain unclear at this time.

