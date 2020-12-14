SAPD: Man sleeping in dumpster hospitalized after he was thrown in garbage truck, trapped

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was asleep in a dumpster and was picked up by a garbage truck has been hospitalized with minor injuries.

San Antonio police said the incident happened around 5:15 a.m. Monday after the garbage truck picked up trash behind a KFC in the 8200 block of Bandera Road, not far from Guilbeau Road on the Northwest Side.

The man had been sleeping in the dumpster and was picked up along with the trash, police said. The driver of the truck pulled over when he heard screaming.

Police said the driver then discovered the man trapped in the back of the truck.

The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to University Hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Read also: