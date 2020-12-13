Negotiations underway after man barricaded inside ex-girlfriend’s home, armed with machete, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Negotiations are underway after a man barricaded himself inside of his ex-girlfriend’s home while armed with a machete, according to San Antonio police.

The incident first began around 9:23 a.m., Sunday, after officers received a call for a possible burglary in progress at a home in the 3700 block of W. Poplar Street.

Once police arrived at the scene, a woman told officers her ex-boyfriend broke into her home to make contact with her current boyfriend while armed with a machete.

He gained entry to the home through a back door, according to officials.

The girlfriend and her current boyfriend were able to escape the residence safely, police said. No injuries have been reported.

As of around 2:45 p.m., the suspect is still barricaded inside of the residence as police and crisis negotiators continue negotiations with him to surrender and put down the machete.

“[We] hope to resolve this in a peaceful manner. It still is ongoing,” San Antonio police said in a statement.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

