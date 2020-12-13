SAPD: Man held at gunpoint, SUV carjacked by woman with 5 kids

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for what sounds like unlikely suspects in a carjacking: a woman with five children.

Officials said a man had gone to a section of Martinez Creek Trail, near Cincinnati and N. Navidad streets, late Saturday night, expecting to meet up with a woman.

He said when he arrived around 11:30 p.m., a woman who had five children with her approached him, pointed a gun and demanded the keys to his silver Nissan Rogue.

The man said the woman then loaded her children into the SUV and drove off, heading down Cincinnati Street toward Interstate 10.

Police searched the area, even using their helicopter at one point, but they did not find the vehicle.

