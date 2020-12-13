Woman, 21, killed in overnight four-vehicle crash, Schertz police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – A 21-year-old woman is dead following an overnight four-vehicle crash in Schertz, according to Schertz Police Department.

The crash happened around 10:51 p.m., Saturday, in the 21500 block of IH-35 southbound.

A Nissan Rogue struck a Volkswagen Jetta that was disabled on the highway, according to police. The driver of the Volkswagen was outside of her vehicle, near the front, when the crash happened.

Officials said due to the impact from the crash, the driver of the Volkswagen was thrown into the northbound lanes of IH-35, where she was hit by a passing car. Officials said 21-year-old Karla Barraza, of University City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another crash happened as a result of the Nissan striking the Volkswagen, according to police. This caused the Volkswagen to be pushed into a Chevrolet Z71 that was also traveling southbound on IH-35.

The driver of the Nissan, Amankumar Patel, 26, of San Antonio, was evaluated by EMS and released.

Officials said alcohol was not a factor in the crash and no charges have been filed.

The investigation is still ongoing.

RELATED: ME’s Office identifies victim of rollover crash in south Bexar County