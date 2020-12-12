Man ejected, killed in rollover crash in south Bexar County, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed after rolling his vehicle and crashing into a ditch in south Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 4:41 p.m., Friday in the 25200 block of Sandview Drive.

Deputies said the man was ejected after losing control of his vehicle, rolling it over and crashing into a ditch. He was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to officials.

The man sustained injuries to his head and deputies said officials conducted CPR but were unsuccessful in reviving him.

The Traffic Safety Unit was also called to the scene to assist in the response.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

