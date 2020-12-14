San Antonio police, Crime Stoppers searching for person accused of robbing J.C. Penney, assaulting employee

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are searching for a person who they say robbed a J.C. Penney at Ingram Park Mall earlier this month.

Investigators said the male suspect entered the store at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5 and stole merchandise.

He assaulted an employee before he fled on foot, according to a Crime Stoppers report. He was not located by police.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the alleged robber.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867). Tips can also be made by using the P3 Tips app or by texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

