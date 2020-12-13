Gathering at home southwest of downtown ends with stabbing, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in jail and another is being treated for stab wounds after a gathering at a home, southwest of downtown, ended in violence.

San Antonio police say both men had been at the home on Southolme Street near South Brazos when the stabbing happened after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told officers that things got out of hand when one man made comments about a woman and her child.

They say another man then pulled out a knife and allegedly stabbed the other in the chest.

Police say the man who was stabbed ran from the house. Paramedics later found him at another location down the street and took him to University Hospital.

Officers said he was stable when he was loaded into an ambulance.

They arrested the stabbing suspect at the scene and he will face aggravated assault charges.

RELATED: SAPD: Man held at gunpoint, SUV carjacked by woman with 5 kids