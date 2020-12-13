Driver found dead inside bullet-riddled car on Northeast Side street, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio homicide investigators are working to solve the murder of a man found in a bullet-riddled car in the middle of a Northeast Side street.

Officers responded to Judson Road near George Cooper Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and noticed the vehicle stopped in the middle of the street.

They say the car had several bullet holes in it, and inside the vehicle, they found a man who had been shot.

Although paramedics also arrived at the scene, they were not able to save the man.

He died from his wound.

Early on, police said they did not have any leads regarding who may have shot him or what the motive was.

