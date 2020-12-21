Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to receive COVID-19 vaccine in live broadcast

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, pictured here prior to Game One of the 2020 MLB World Series, will receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will get his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, according to his press office.

On Monday, Abbott’s staff announced he will get vaccinated on Tuesday at Ascension Seton Medical Center. The vaccination will be broadcast at 1:30 p.m.

The governor’s vaccination comes after thousands of doses have been delivered at hospitals throughout the state of Texas for the past two weeks.

So far, the FDA has cleared two vaccines — Pfizer’s and Moderna’s.

Both have been delivered to hospitals throughout the country to be administered to frontline health care workers and priority populations. This week, San Antonio is set to receive thousands of doses of both vaccines.

Abbott previously said he projects a million Texans will be vaccinated by the end of the year.

