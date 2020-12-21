When will stores have the PS5? Follow these accounts to stay in the know

It was a release like no other, but gamers, collectors and holiday shoppers have found out that it’s pretty tough to get your hands on a Playstation 5 right now.

People have made their own lists and checked them twice, but still can’t seem to cross this item off of their holiday gift list.

On Nov. 12, the console launched in seven markets: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea. Then rolled out globally on Nov. 19, according to a company statement.

The company itself has been pretty tight-lipped about restock updates, issuing the following statement after the console’s release.

“We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever,” the company tweeted on Nov. 25. “Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year - please stay in touch with your local retailers.”

With mass demand across the country and the world, the question still remains: When will I be able to get one from a store?

You can try constantly refreshing the pages on common retail sites:

But you won’t have much luck.

So, what can you do?

Try following these groups online to be tipped off during the next restock:

The above groups are all known to drop hints online or full site details where viewers can snag a PS5.

Additionally, there are online groups on Facebook, Discord and other platforms filled with other gamers hoping to cash in during a restock. Join those groups at your own risk and remember to always check the authenticity of a site before making purchases online and be wary about purchasing high-priced items from individuals online.

See how fans are dealing with the frustration with memes online:

me @ 3am waiting for the ps5 to restock pic.twitter.com/0bn2WTs3Mn — zak (@tombraidcr) December 19, 2020

Relatable? pic.twitter.com/NTd8dRqIWb — PS5 and Gaming Restock Alerts 🚨 (@alerts_restock) December 15, 2020

I missed the ps5 restock again pic.twitter.com/BpILjSJpFL — 𝔸 𝔹𝕣𝕦𝕔𝕖 𝕃𝕖𝕖 𝕁𝕠𝕚𝕟𝕥 (@Maito_Gaiii) December 15, 2020

Me during these PS5 restocks pic.twitter.com/iRAUJIOIoi — Hubert Schubert DuBois (@Erich_Rayher11) December 15, 2020

