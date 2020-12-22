Reminder: Hand sanitizer and fireworks are a dangerous mix

SAN ANTONIO – Hand sanitizer and health and safety precautions were nearly synonymous this year, but that should never be the case when dealing with fireworks.

Safety officials have warned that hand sanitizer and fireworks are a dangerous mix.

While hand sanitizer has become the go-to precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic, it contains alcohol, which is highly flammable.

“Alcohol and fire do not mix,” National Safety Council spokeswoman Maureen Vogel told CNN ahead of the Fourth of July. “You shouldn’t pair flammable items; it’s the proverbial recipe for disaster.”

Vogel recommends people wash their hands “the old fashioned way” with soap and water.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission advises keeping a bucket of water or a water hose nearby in case of a mishap.

The commission also says young children shouldn’t handle fireworks, including sparklers, as some sparklers are hot enough to burn certain metals.

In 2019, fireworks led to 10,000 injuries and at least 12 deaths, the commission said.

Fireworks went on sale Sunday in Bexar County, but there are certain limits this year due to dry conditions. The Bexar County Commissioners Court has implemented a ban on the sale and use of “restricted” fireworks, like “skyrockets with sticks” and “missiles with fins, until Jan. 14.

