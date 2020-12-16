Bexar County bans sale, use of some fireworks though New Year’s Eve

Videos show hundreds of illegal fireworks popping off in San Antonio to ring in 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Revelers who want to celebrate the end of 2020 with a bang will be restricted to certain fireworks this year.

The Bexar County Commissioners Court has approved a ban on the sale and use of “restricted” fireworks until Jan. 14, unless shortened.

Those fireworks include “skyrockets with sticks” and “missiles with fins,” as classified under state law.

Fire Marshal Chris Lopez presented the proposal, which says the normal danger of fire is “greatly enhanced by extremely dry conditions.”

The drought level in the San Antonio area stands at extreme to severe. As of last week, only about 20 inches of rain was recorded at the San Antonio International Airport since Jan. 1 — about 11 inches below average.

Read also: