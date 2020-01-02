Videos show hundreds of illegal fireworks popping off in San Antonio to ring in 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Videos capture the moment San Antonio rang in the new year.

One view is from one of KSAT’s live cameras on New Year’s Eve, which caught the professional fireworks show at Hemisfair.

Still, there were obviously multiple cases of fireworks set off within city limits, which is illegal.

San Antonio rings in 2020 at Celebrate SA New Year’s Eve celebration

It wasn’t until nearly 30 minutes after midnight that the firework activity appeared to slow down.

There was a fireworks hotline set up for the holiday, and about 1,009 reports were made to the hotline, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

It is unclear if any citations, which can carry a fine of up to $2,000, were given.