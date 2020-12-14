Top 5 weather events of 2020 in San Antonio

It’s time to take a look back at the biggest weather events of 2020 here in San Antonio. Where do we start?

There were plenty of storylines, but one that really seemed to catch people’s imaginations was a far-away visitor.

Traveling thousands of miles, Saharan dust starts off the countdown at number five. It hit South Texas hard this year. In fact, on June 27, we saw a peak day of dust where visibility was significantly reduced. Many people opted to stay inside to avoid the potential headaches and health hazards that can come along with this dust.

At number four, we rewind to the last week of May. This week was a busy one that started with a tornado touchdown on May 24 on the west side of San Antonio that caused a significant amount of damage. The Wildhorse subdivision was the hardest hit. Then, just three days later, a powerful supercell dumped large hail on the North Side bringing back memories of April 2017. Damage to roofs and cars were common with this storm.

Next on the list was a situation that affected everyone! We went 47 days this summer without rain and witnessed blistering heat. Stage one water restrictions were put in place, after the aquifer saw a rapid decline. While September brought us a reprieve, dry conditions quickly returned this fall, we’ll likely finish the year well below normal, with regards to rainfall.

At number two, it feels odd that a pandemic would mix with weather, but there is a connection there that cannot be overlooked -- and it was a hot topic at points during the pandemic. Claims were made that hot weather might keep COVID-19 at bay, but cases ramped up again in July. While the weather may play a small role in how COVID-19 spreads, hot, dry weather did not seem to have the desired effects we had hoped for. It remains to be seen how a cold winter will factor into the situation.

Lastly at number one, and this may come as no surprise to anyone, 2020 shattered records for tropical weather. A record number of named storms, a record number of landfalling storms, and three of which had some impacts on Texas. Hanna and beta made direct hits on the Texas coast, while a dangerous Laura narrowly missed East Texas still but left behind quite a bit of destruction for places like Beaumont and Port Arthur. Having firsthand experience of this tropical season, it was one for the record books.

And that is our top 5 weather events for 2020!