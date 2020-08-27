Videos, photos show Hurricane Laura hitting Gulf Coast

As Hurricane Laura made landfall on a stretch of Louisiana near the Texas state line, videos and photos emerged of the Category 4 storm’s impact.

Videos on social media show heavy winds and rain battering a tall building in Lake Charles, Louisiana, blowing out windows and littering glass and debris into the air and onto the ground as Hurricane Laura moves over southwestern Louisiana.

The damage was observed in Lake Charles, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of where the storm made landfall in Cameron early Thursday.

Laura, now a Category 2 hurricane, still extremely dangerous

Houston TV station KTRK reported portions of the roof of the Golden Nugget casino were disintegrating as the storm made landfall. Another image showed the L’Auberge Casino Resort had a blackout.

Other videos from the area show road signs bending, trees shaking violently and a large recreational vehicle being blown over.

In a video captured by KSAT Photojournalist Bill Caldera, Meteorologist Justin Horne had a scare with an electrical wire while reporting in Orange, Texas.

WATCH: Follow Meteorologist Justin Horne with the KSAT Storm Chaser on the coast

His Twitter post captures him jumping out of the way following the flash of electricity.

This is what we feared may happen. Watch until the end when you see the big flash. We are safe. pic.twitter.com/qDPdILkMBW — Justin Horne (@Justin_Horne) August 27, 2020

More than 290,000 homes and businesses were without power in Texas and Louisiana, as near-constant lightning provided the only light for some. Officials say search and rescue missions will begin as soon as conditions allow, along with damage assessments.

Laura has weakened into a Category 2 hurricane as it moves deeper inland over Louisiana. Interstate 10 along the Texas-Louisiana border is closed due to areas expected to flood.

Laura has weakened to a Category 2 hurricane as it moves deeper into Louisiana