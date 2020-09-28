Stage 1 water restrictions to end in San Antonio on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – Stage 1 watering rules will come to an end on Tuesday for San Antonio Water System customers.

According to a news release, recent rains and cooler weather has sent the 10-day average for the Edwards Aquifer above the trigger of 660 feet.

As a result, SAWS advised San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh to end the watering rules that have been in place since July 10, which he agreed to do so in consultation with SAWS President/CEO Robert R. Puente, per city ordinance.

While the city is returning to year-round watering rules, recent rains and seasonal drop in temperatures reduce the need for outdoor watering according to SAWS officials who urge residents to leave in place once-a-week watering.

SAWS customers can still take advantage of SAWS WaterSaver coupons and rebates. Click here for more information.

