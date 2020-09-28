TxDOT’s HERO roadside assistance service expands service area in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation’s new program that helps stranded motorists in San Antonio is moving into phase two and expanding its service area.

The “Highway Emergency Response Operator” or HERO service launched in August with free roadside assistance for stranded motorists who have flat tires, run out of gas, need a jump-start or even a cellphone to use.

The first phase of the program provided service Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. in much of the northern half of San Antonio, on I-10 to Highway 46 in Boerne and on I-35 to the Hays County line.

“During the first month of service, the HERO program has successfully provided assistance at approximately 1,500 incidents. We are excited to continue to improve on the success of this program that has already benefited so many drivers,” said TxDOT San Antonio District Engineer Mario Jorge.

The second phase of the program goes into effect Monday with an expanded service area that includes parts of Loop 1604, all of Loop 410, I-10 East to Loop 1604, Highway 90 to 1604 and Highway 151 to 1604.

TxDOT's new HERO program will provide roadside assistance along 239 miles of highway in the greater San Antonio area. (TxDOT)

In November, the HERO service will expand to 24 hours a day, seven days a week with full service provided Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m and limited service provided Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and 24 hours a day Saturday and Sunday.

If you need to request assistance you can call 210-732-HERO.

Here’s a list of all the services provided: