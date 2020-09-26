73ºF

Fall feelin' arrives to San Antonio next week

Temperatures & humidity will take a nice tumble thanks to a cold front

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Sarah Spivey, Meteorologist

A cold front is scheduled to arrive Monday morning
The weather across South Texas this weekend might remind you more of summer than of fall! High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 90s in many spots. However, some relief is just around the corner! Here’s what you need to know about an approaching cold front:

  • The front is scheduled to arrive Monday morning, bringing a gusty northern wind and ushering in cooler air
  • In fact, the high temperature for Monday may be recorded in the morning, with temperatures falling into the 60s throughout the day
  • Skies should gradually clear late Monday, and temperatures will fall to near 50 degrees around San Antonio by Tuesday morning
  • It will be even cooler in the Hill Country, where temps will dip into the 40s early Tuesday
  • No significant rain is expected with this front
  • Behind the front, it will be sunny and dry for the rest of next week
  • Mornings will be in the 50s with comfortable afternoons in the 80s

The latest 7 Day forecast shows a cold front arriving Monday
