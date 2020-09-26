Fall feelin' arrives to San Antonio next week

The weather across South Texas this weekend might remind you more of summer than of fall! High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 90s in many spots. However, some relief is just around the corner! Here’s what you need to know about an approaching cold front:

The front is scheduled to arrive Monday morning, bringing a gusty northern wind and ushering in cooler air

In fact, the high temperature for Monday may be recorded in the morning, with temperatures falling into the 60s throughout the day

Skies should gradually clear late Monday, and temperatures will fall to near 50 degrees around San Antonio by Tuesday morning

It will be even cooler in the Hill Country, where temps will dip into the 40s early Tuesday

No significant rain is expected with this front

Behind the front, it will be sunny and dry for the rest of next week

Mornings will be in the 50s with comfortable afternoons in the 80s

