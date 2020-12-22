SAPD: Robbery, home invasion foiled after victims hit suspect with frying pan, take gun away

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after police say he robbed someone in the parking lot of an apartment complex and then attempted a home invasion at another apartment complex on the city’s Northwest Side early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. in the 8700 block of Cinnamon Creek, not far from Fredericksburg Road in the Medical Center area.

According to police, the man first robbed a male victim in the parking lot of the AXIO Apartments just before jumping a fence and attempting a home invasion at the Spice Creek Apartments in the 8800 block of Cinnamon Creek Drive.

Police said the victims inside their home were held at gunpoint but somehow retaliated and hit the suspect in the head with a frying pan and took his gun away.

The suspect was taken into custody by SAPD. His name and age were not released.

At this time, it is unclear as to exactly why these people were targeted. There were no reports of injuries.

The man’s full list of charges is not currently known.