South Side businesses team up to give away hundreds of toys, bikes to kids in need for holidays

Mora-Vation Family Ministry's 7th-annual toy drive was held on December 19, 2020, at Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse, at 815 Pleasanton Rd. on the South Side of San Antonio. Several area businesses and volunteers teamed up to hand out hundreds of toys and bikes to families in more than 200 vehicles.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Though this season is a bit different, that didn’t stop South Side business owner, resident, and co-founder of Mora-Vation Ministry Fernando Mora from hosting his 7th annual Toy and Bike Giveaway.

The toy drive was held on Saturday, Dec. 19, at Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse, the new family-friendly hotspot located at 815 Pleasanton Rd, San Antonio, Texas 78214. Just like the previous 6 years, Mora continued his mission of putting smiles on the faces of the less fortunate children in the Southside San Antonio community.

The rainy weather didn’t stop 200+ vehicles of happy and excited families safely in line for the drive-thru toy giveaway. The toy drive had over 600 toys (bikes included) to give away and over 700 children showed up. Toys ran out quickly but the children were able to participate in the bike raffle.

The growing Mora-Vation Ministry event had some great support this year such as South Side advocates Norm Velez, Owner of Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse and April Monterrosa, CEO of Live from the Southside Magazine. The ministry had support from many local businesses such as: CiCi’s Pizza, Coffeecionado, SA Threads, Devoted Health Plan, Mari Strong Foundation, iVitalize, Family Ties, TMB Entertainment, Medical Finance Group, and Rueben Realtors.

Longtime supporters included Holy Smoke Catering, who has sponsored food for the annual event since it started, Communicare (5 years), New Steps (4 years), Don Pedro’s Mexican Restaurant (2 years), and Knights of Columbus (3 years). Scooby-Doo and Santa Claus made their appearance as well and 40 friends and family members volunteered.

Due to the pandemic, the drive-thru event had a set-up of socially distanced canopies and all volunteers were masked, The 7th annual Mora-Vation Ministry Toy and Bike Drive is proof that when a community comes together, empowering things happen.

With enthusiasm in his voice, Mora mentions to us that his goal for next year’s toy giveaway is to be able to provide 1,000 toys and 100 bikes for his community.

For inquiries on becoming a sponsor and/or volunteer for the 8th Mora-Ministry Toy & Bike Giveaway, contact Mr. Mora on his Facebook page @moravationministrysa.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Do you know of someone or something on the South Side that deserves some news coverage? Let us know in the prompt below.