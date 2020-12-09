Live From the Southside Magazine, KSAT announce content partnership to elevate community voices

Live From the Southside magazine and KSAT.com have formed a content-sharing partnership in an effort to elevate community voices and news coverage of the South Side.

KSAT’s website will publish certain articles from the new Latina-owned online and print magazine to amplify stories about things to do, interesting people and places, food, history and community on the often-undercovered South Side.

“This partnership is going to be so great for my Southside community! It’s also overwhelming to see my childhood dream come to life and being the first Latina to launch a publication in my own Southside community,” said April Monterrosa, editor-in-chief and founder of the magazine. “I have worked really hard to utilize my influence and Live from the Southside magazine to bring awareness to all the positive things happening in my community, our Southside culture, and all the wonderful people doing and creating amazing things. Now, with collaborating with KSAT, these stories will be shared to an even larger audience and possibly bring more opportunities to those mentioned in them.”

Monterrosa began Live From The Southside as a newsletter and blog in February 2019. Now, according to its website, it “is a family-friendly informational media outlet that helps San Antonio residents and visitors find things to do in the South Side of San Antonio, surrounding communities, and throughout Texas.”

“KSAT is proud to serve neighborhoods all across South Texas,” said KSAT 12 News Director Bernice Kearney. “Our partnership with Southside Magazine gives us a new way to reach folks who live, work, and raise their families on the south side of San Antonio. There is a cultural vibrancy and an economic renaissance that we look forward to exploring more fully, with the assistance and in collaboration with Southside Magazine.”

Do you know of someone or something on the South Side that deserves some news coverage? Let us know in the prompt below.