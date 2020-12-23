SAPD seeks answers after man is shot on SE Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after man was shot on the city’s Southeast Side late Tuesday night.

Officers were called around 9:45 p.m. to a Valero gas station near Southeast Military Drive and Interstate 37 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the victim appeared at a gas station shot in the arm and had used his shirt to make a tourniquet.

At this time, not much information is known about the shooting. Police did not release a description of the shooter or say why the man was shot. They also did not mention a location.

The man is being treated at an area hospital for his wound.

The investigation is ongoing.