Health care providers in Olmos Park work through holidays to administer COVID-19 vaccine

SAN ANTONIO – A shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine was well received by staff at an allergy clinic in Olmos Park on Wednesday.

The clinic, South Texas Asthma and Allergy Medical Professionals -- or STAAMP, received 500 doses of the emergency use authorized vaccines.

Dr. Erika Gonzalez, president and CEO of STAAMP, said Wednesday’s special delivery falls right in line with the holiday spirit.

“We are very, very excited, and we have received our shipment of the Moderna vaccine,” Gonzalez said. “This is a tremendous relief. You have no idea how excited people are.”

After letting the vaccines thaw out for two hours, staff members got right to work, administering the critical immunizations.

“Right now, the priority for phase one is our health care workers and also those people living in long term health care facilities that are of older age and higher risk,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said she and her team will also be administering the vaccines to San Antonio school district nurses and work with more than 20 local clinics and organizations to immunize their health care workers and support staff during this first phase of the rollout.

“This is the first step in us finally being able to get rid of this virus and end the pandemic,” Gonzalez said.

Additionally, she became the first health care worker to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at STAAMP.

The clinic will be administering 100 vaccinations per day for the next five days. But with the importance of this vaccine, health care workers there say they see the opportunity to administer it as a gift in itself.

