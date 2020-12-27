How to recycle your Christmas tree in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The holidays bring many great traditions for families across the country, but as the holiday season nears, how do you properly dispose of your Christmas tree?

Well, instead of just throwing it away, there’s a way to reuse and recycle your tree.

The City of San Antonio announced Saturday that you can drop off Christmas trees, without lights or ornaments, and make it into mulch, which is perfect for gardening.

When you're done enjoying your LIVE Christmas tree, remember you can drop it off (free of lights and ornaments please)... Posted by City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management on Saturday, December 26, 2020

The following is a list of dates, times and locations where you can drop off your tree:

Jan. 2 to Jan. 31

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bitters Brush Recycling Center, 1800 Wurzbach Parkway

Nelson Gardens, 8963 Nelson Road

SWMD Highway 90 Center, 5450 Castroville Road

Culebra Road Drop-Off Center, 7030 Culebra Road

Jan. 2 to Jan. 16

Tuesday to Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Frio City Rd Drop-Off Center, 1531 Frio City Road

Rigsby Rd Drop-Off Center, 2755 Rigsby Road

For more information click here.

