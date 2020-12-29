Fireworks sales brisk in Bexar County as New Years Eve approaches

SAN ANTONIO – In spite of a pandemic, cold and wet weather in the forecast and new restrictions at firework stands, sales of fireworks in Bexar County are booming.

According to Alamo Fireworks, the area’s leading fireworks distributors, customers are anxious to leave 2020 in their wake.

”People are ready to blow 2020 out of the water” said Chelsea Bode, of Alamo Fireworks. “So what better way than with fireworks. Even though the county and the city shows are cancelled, they still want to be able to celebrate.”

Bode said that COVID-19 customer safety is paramount at firework stands. Masks are mandatory at all locations.

”We’re doing everything we can to maintain social distancing and all the safety protocols,” Bode said. “Our goal is to provide happy memories, so we just look at every obstacle as a challenge.”