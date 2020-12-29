International trade’s ‘heartbeat’ going strong, Laredo bridge officials say

LAREDO, Texas – Long considered the nation’s largest inland port along the U.S.-Mexico border, Laredo’s World Trade Bridge is recovering after an initial slowdown soon after the pandemic began in March.

“We did have a lull in the early part of the pandemic,” said Eugene Crawford, acting port director.

But since then, on some days, the numbers exceed pre-pandemic levels, he said.

Crawford said that tells him trade and the economy are working, “doing whatever they can to support the economy.”

Figures from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the city of Laredo show cross-border traffic was about 15,000 trucks daily before the pandemic, and now, as many as 16,500 are heading north and southbound.

J.D. Gonzalez, a licensed U.S. customs broker, said in fact, “Trade is moving forward a lot quicker than anticipated.”

Gonzalez said many plants in Mexico that make parts or products for the U.S. had closed down, but now that the larger ones have reopened, production is ramping up once again.

“We’re the heartbeat of the country because a lot of commodities from throughout the country of Mexico, not just our neighboring cities, move through this port of Laredo,” Gonzalez said.

The main artery leaving Laredo is Interstate 35, up through San Antonio, where trucks can continue north or head east or west on Interstate 10.

Standing inside his warehouse in an industrial park near the World Trade Bridge, Gonzalez pointed to tall stacks of boxes with goods awaiting distribution to cities across the U.S.

“It’s just a sign in itself saying that, you know, ‘Hey, we’re moving forward with anticipating growth of five percent next few years,’” Gonzalez said.

But both he and Crawford said precautions are being taken to try to make certain the shipments are handled safely using COVID-19 protocols.

“That’s vitally important to us to protect the country, to protect the economy,” Crawford said.