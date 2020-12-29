UPDATE: 6-year-old boy possibly taken by suspect with ‘violent tendencies’ found safe

Authorities in Harris County are searching for Preston Fears, 6, (left), and Brandon Spears, 37. Spears is a suspect in Fears' disappearance, officials say .

Update: Authorities have discontinued an AMBER Alert for 6-year-old Preston Fears, who disappeared in the Houston area late Monday.

Fears was found before 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Details surrounding his recovery are unknown at this time, but TV station KHOU is reporting the boy is safe.

Original: An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy who was possibly abducted by a man with warrants and “violent tendencies,” according to authorities in Harris County.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office on Tuesday morning said the boy, Preston Fears, disappeared Monday night in the Houston area.

He is 3-feet tall, weighs 40 pounds, has light brown hair and has hazel eyes. A description of his clothing was not released.

Police are also searching for Brandon Spears, 37, who they say is a suspect in Fears’ disappearance.

Spears is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, has black hair, has brown eyes, and was last seen in a T-shirt, shorts and black shoes.

Spears is driving a silver 2009 Lexus RX350 SUV with the Texas license plate number 79182G3, authorities said.

He was last heard from in Spring, which is north of Houston.

The alert states that law enforcement officials “believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.” Their relationship is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the missing boy or the suspect is asked to call the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office at 281-376-3472.