BCSO deputy arrested on child sex crime charge

SAN ANTONIO – A 40-year-old Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Friday in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a young girl several years ago, Sheriff Javier Salazar said Friday.

Gerard Mamorno, a bailiff who has been with the agency on and off for about seven years, will be charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Salazar said the alleged sexual attack happened in 2016 or 2017 when the girl was 7-years-old.

The girl has since moved out of the state and recently made an outcry to school officials, Salazar said.

BCSO’s Public Integrity Unit became aware of the allegations on Dec. 8 and launched an investigation.

A warrant to search Mamorno’s home was executed Friday in addition to a warrant for his arrest, Salazar said.

Mamorno was taken in for questioning and was subsequently arrested.