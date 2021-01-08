FBI seeks info on rioters at US Capitol

The FBI is seeking information on these suspects who were among the mob that stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

As the FBI continues to develop information on the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to protest the results of the 2020 election, the agency released more photos on Sunday of suspects they are hoping to identify.

Those pictured “made unlawful entry into the building,” according to a news release from the FBI.

Anyone with information on them or any other illegal acts that occurred at the Capitol is asked to leave a tip by calling 1-800-225-5324 or leave a tip online.

The siege resulted in the deaths of five people, including one veteran and one U.S. Capitol police officer.

Following President Donald Trump’s rally to object to the election’s certification, thousands of his supporters overwhelmed Capitol police while Congress was in session.

The Capitol was placed on lockdown and congressional members were taken to a secure location while the rioters entered their offices and the chamber floors.

After telling the protestors on Wednesday that he loved them as he asked them to go home, Trump released a video Thursday disavowing the rioters at the Capitol and conceding to President-Elect Joe Biden.

