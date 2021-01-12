Man crushed, killed while making repairs on truck, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old man was crushed and killed while he was making repairs to his truck on Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Finton on the city’s South Side.

Police said the man was fixing his truck in his driveway when the car jack he was using for the repairs gave way. The truck fell and crushed him. The man died instantly, police said.

The unidentified man was found by family members. His name has not been released.

KSAT will update this story when more information becomes available.

Related: Names of victims, suspect in double murder-suicide on San Antonio’s Northwest Side released