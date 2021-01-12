Police searching for information in death of drill sergeant early New Year’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for any information that might help lead them to a suspect in the death of a 30-year-old U.S. Army drill sergeant on Jan. 1.

Officials said Sgt. Jessica Mitchell, a 68E Dental Specialist, was at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar celebrating New Year’s Eve and left the bar alone around 2 a.m.

Police said they believe Mitchell was driving a white Dodge Charger east on I-10, just past Vance Jackson, when someone in a red vehicle began shooting at the driver’s side of her vehicle.

Officials believe she may have swerved into the other car, causing minor damage and paint transfer.

Mitchell was shot several times and was taken to an area hospital where she died of her injuries around 3:21 a.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.