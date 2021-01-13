Liquor store manager recovering in hospital after being hit, dragged by robbery suspect’s U-Haul van

SAN ANTONIO – John Chernorsky is recovering in the hospital with severe injuries after he was struck and dragged by the driver of a U-Haul van while attempting to stop a robbery at his liquor store.

His wife, Barbara Chernorsky, says he was relatively calm after it happened when he called her the day of the incident on Jan. 8.

“My husband told me that when they hit him, they dragged him a little bit,” Barbara said. “How did he manage to stay alert enough to call me and tell me? The only thing I can think of is the good Lord.”

John is expected to undergo a third surgery on Wednesday.

The 56-year old is a former U.S. Airforce military police officer, his wife said.

Barbara said she has cancer and John was working as a manager at a liquor store near Loop 410 and Valley Hi Drive, to help pay for her medicine.

Police say the driver of the U-Haul van has not been arrested.

Barbara said John got hurt trying to stop a store robbery. The robbery suspect walked out of the liquor store with items he had not purchased, so John confronted him.

“My husband was trying to save it and he almost had it, but the (suspect) told the driver, ‘go,’ and my husband lost his balance and he fell,” Barbara said.

Barbara said her husband wanted to share the story to help generate tips on a suspect, but he also wants to warn other liquor store owners she said.

“He wants it to be told so that, one, other people who know people that work in the stores like that one know to be careful and to be on the lookout,” Barbara said.

Police are still looking at surveillance video for suspect leads.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP (7867).

