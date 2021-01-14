37ºF

Local News

Do you know these women? San Antonio police need your help identifying these robbery suspects

Three women assaulted store clerk, made off with items they did not pay for

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Crime Stoppers, South Side, SAPD
Images courtesy of the San Antonio Police Department.
Images courtesy of the San Antonio Police Department. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying three women connected to an assault and robbery at a CVS on the city’s South Side.

The incident happened at the CVS located at 8731 Poteet Jourdanton Freeway.

According to police, at around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2020, an employee at the CVS approached two women who were believed to be stealing merchandise. The two women assaulted the CVS employee and a third suspect joined in the attack.

The three women left the store in a white Chevrolet Traverse SUV, according to police.

CRIME Stoppers may pay UP TO $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit www.sacrimestoppers.com.

Related: Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues in 2013 slaying of 42-year-old man

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: