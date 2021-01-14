Do you know these women? San Antonio police need your help identifying these robbery suspects

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying three women connected to an assault and robbery at a CVS on the city’s South Side.

The incident happened at the CVS located at 8731 Poteet Jourdanton Freeway.

According to police, at around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2020, an employee at the CVS approached two women who were believed to be stealing merchandise. The two women assaulted the CVS employee and a third suspect joined in the attack.

The three women left the store in a white Chevrolet Traverse SUV, according to police.

CRIME Stoppers may pay UP TO $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit www.sacrimestoppers.com.

