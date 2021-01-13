Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues in 2013 slaying of 42-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the slaying of a 42-year-old man back in 2013.

According to police, on May 4, 2013, Noe M. Hernandez was found fatally shot in his living room at his home in the 600 block of Rigsby Avenue.

Police are treating his death as a murder investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

