SAPD: Man found at West Side fire station with multiple gunshot wounds, taken to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – A 43-year-old man is hospitalized and in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was shot multiple times before he was dropped off at a fire station on the West Side.

The man was found at a fire station around 9:15 p.m., Thursday, in the 600 block of South Hamilton.

Firefighters said the man had been shot multiple times and they notified San Antonio police. The man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the man was the victim of a shooting they were working in the 100 block of Apache Street, just south of Culebra and west of I-10.

Officials are still looking for the people who dropped off the shooting victim at the fire station and suspects involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

