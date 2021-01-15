Some tips to make your plans for home improvements less scary

When assessing what changes to make to your home this year, some improvements will be your choice. But some improvements are necessary, like repairing big problems you uncover in your new house.

Knowing which projects to tackle first is a daunting task for any homeowner. To plan for improvements around your home, it helps to have a system to guide your strategy.

“I recommend walking around your house, just like you’re getting ready to buy it, because that’s when you’re going to be most critical. Write down everything you see and don’t worry about budget just yet,” Angie’s List Co-Founder, Angie Hicks said.

Hicks said look at the whole house, from the foundation up, to the roof and everything in between.

“Next, group your list according to structural, mechanical, maintenance and improvement. Then, lay your budget against it, starting with structural first,” Hicks said. “”This will help you see how far your budget will go and avoid surprises. It’ll tell you whether that dream landscape job will be on your list for 2019, or whether it’s going to be a new roof instead.”

With a system in mind and your priorities set, planning for the unexpected is a little less daunting.