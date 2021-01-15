What to know about San Antonio’s 2021 virtual Martin Luther King Jr. March

For the first time since it started in 1987, one of the largest Martin Luther King Jr. Day marches in the United States is going virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year’s Chair for the San Antonio MLK Jr. Commission, Dr. Keely Petty, said the decision was made to protect the thousands of marchers.

“I had to think about the 300,000-plus citizens of our beautiful city who come out and honor that dream every year,” she said.

Unlike years past, walking along the usual parade route on MLK street or sidewalks will be prohibited. The city is also requiring any gathering in Pittman Sullivan Park or ML King Park to be in accordance with health guidelines for outdoor gatherings and observe social distancing.

But residents are still encouraged to safely participate in honoring Dr. King’s legacy this year.

The Commission released a trailer this week and encouraged supporters to use the hashtags on social media to amplify the civil rights icon’s message: #WeRiseUpForJustice #MLKMarch2021 #VirtualMarch

You can watch the virtual march on Monday starting at 10 a.m. on the city’s TVSA channel.

Read more stories about Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy in San Antonio and beyond on our Voices Of A Nation page.