17-year-old hospitalized following shooting near Southeast Side gas station, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old girl is hospitalized after she was shot while at a gas station on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened Friday night on WW White Road.

Police said an argument between the victim and the suspect started at the gas station, which then escalated into the shooting. The young woman tried to leave in a vehicle, but the suspect, who is in her 20s, shot her as she was leaving, according to officials.

The 17-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for further treatment.

Officials are still searching for the suspected shooter.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

