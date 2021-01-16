Man barricades self inside North Side apartment during standoff with police

SAN ANTONIO – The scene is now clear after an hours-long standoff on the North Side between an aggravated robbery suspect and San Antonio police Friday afternoon.

The standoff began around 3 p.m., in the area of Churchill Estates.

Authorities said the suspect, a man in his 30s, had a warrant out for his arrest and when officers spotted him earlier in the afternoon, he fled the scene and barricaded himself inside of his apartment.

Officers called in negotiators and SWAT to assist in negotiations. As of around 10 p.m., the scene began to clear.

No one else was inside of the man’s apartment; however two other people were at the man’s apartment when the standoff began and have since been detained. Police said they’re both being considered potential suspects.

Some surrounding residents in the area were evacuated for safety reasons.

Further details on the incident are limited at this time.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

