San Antonio police arrest 2 after ‘vicious’ assault caught on camera outside strip club

Zachary Wiatrek and Aurelio Elizondo are both charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested two people accused of “viciously” assaulting a 26-year-old man, which was caught on camera.

Police said the victim was assaulted on Jan. 7 in the 9500 block of Perrin Beitel Road outside Capisce Gentleman’s Club. Video of the beating was shared with police on the department’s Facebook page, according to a news release.

“The assistance and support provided by our committed citizens and media are to be credited for the capture of these individuals,” police said in the news release.

After investigating the incident, police arrested Zachary Taylor Wiatrek, 23, and Aurelio Elizondo Jr., 27. Both are charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Video of the incident was also shared with the KSAT 12 Defenders. In the graphic two-minute video, the victim could be seen naked on the ground with only a face mask under his chin.

It’s unclear why the man is naked or what provoked the assault.

When he stands up, a man in the video punches the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Police say the victim survived his injuries and that additional charges may be filed against the suspects.

Records show Wiatrek also has an unrelated aggravated robbery charge stemming from an incident on Oct. 2, 2020. Elizondo’s record includes two prior felony convictions for possessing controlled substances.