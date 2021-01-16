Images show small group of armed protesters gathering in Austin ahead of presidential inauguration

AUSTIN, TX - JANUARY 16: A small group of protesters stand outside the Texas state capitol on January 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Supporters of President Trump gathered at state capitol buildings throughout the nation today to protest the presidential election results and the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas – A small group of armed protesters gathered in Austin on Saturday, just days before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, as seen in photographs released by Getty Images.

Supporters of President Trump are meeting at state capitol buildings across the nation over the weekend to protest the presidential election results and Biden’s inauguration, which is set for Wednesday.

The Texas State Capitol and Capitol Grounds are currently closed “out of an abundance of caution” for several days leading up to the inauguration event, as announced Friday by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Capitol closure will last from Saturday, Jan. 15 through Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The Texas DPS said it is aware of planned armed protests at the Capitol this week and “violent extremists who may seek to exploit constitutionally protected events to conduct criminal acts.”

Additional DPS personnel and other resources will be stationed at the Capitol and the FBI and Austin police will also be assisting in the response.

Anyone that witnesses any suspicious activity online or in public is urged to contact the FBI, Austin police or DPS at www.iWatchtx.org.

